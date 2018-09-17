Francis, the Abortionist, and McCarrick

The following is reprinted with permission from the editor of Pro-Life Corner.

9-13-2018 – Rockford Pro-Life Initiative – Is it really possible that Pope Francis ignored, disregarded, or dismissed credible sexual abuse charges against Cardinal Theordore McCarrick?

One extremely disturbing incident in Pope Francis’s recent past may explain this situation.

In 2016 Pope Francis called abortionist Emma Bonino “a great Italian”. Emma Bonino had her own child killed by abortion, she viciously and brutally dismembered and killed over 10,000 little girls and boys in the womb with her own hands, and through her political activism is morally responsible for the murder of over six million children.

Pope Francis publicly called her a great person and in 2017 and allowed her to speak in a Catholic parish in Italy because he likes and supports her position on immigration.

Please think about his for a moment – Pope Francis considers an abortionist “great” who proudly murdered thousands of children with her own hands and advocated for the deaths of millions more. She personally tore the arms, legs, hands, feet, and head off of the torsos of countless little girls and boys. She saw the faces of thousands of children she murdered and she kept on murdering. The killing of these children was ignored by Pope Francis when he publicly declared her “great”.

Now we come to the case of Cardinal Theordore McCarrick. It is clear that Pope Francis knew McCarrick was a serial sexual predator – it is also clear that just like abortionist Emma Bonino, Pope Francis likes McCarrick’s liberal political positions.

The facts show that just as Pope Francis considered child killing abortionist Emma Bonino a “great” person and ignored her crimes against God and children by allowing her to speak in a Catholic parish, Pope Francis seems to have excused-ignored-protected Cardinal McCarrick.

Based on what we have seen with Pope Francis ignoring Emma Bonino’s murder of children is it possible that Pope Francis would also ignore the facts that Cardinal McCarrick harmed children as well and that Francis would see no difficulty in considering McCarrick a great Cardinal and allowing him to continue to work in the church as he allowed abortionist Bonino to speak at a Catholic parish.

Is it reasonable to believe that when a person can ignore the murder of millions they can ignore the sexual abuse of thousands?