US Bishops Give $305K to Organization Headed by Planned Parenthood Champion



The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) just released the 2017-2018 list of CCHD grants and the Lepanto Institute has already started its investigation of grantees. After a cursory glance through the list, the first organization that stood out was one that was identified by the Reform CCHD Now Coalition in 2012.

Since 2007, the New Mexico Acequia Association (NMAA) has received seven grants from the USCCB’s Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD), totaling $305,000 (here are links for CCHD grants lists for 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2017).

The executive director for NMAA is Paula Garcia.



In January of 2018, Garcia announced her decision to run for public office as a Representative in the New Mexico state government.



Just three months later, she obtained the full endorsement of the nation’s largest abortion chain, which called her a “Champion for Planned Parenthood.” According to the article announcing the endorsement, Planned Parenthood stated that those whom it endorsed pledged to support “access to reproductive health care, including abortion.” It then said that they “only endorse candidates who we know will be champions for Planned Parenthood.” In other words, there is no way Garcia received the endorsement of Planned Parenthood without specifically and personally stating her support for abortion and Planned Parenthood.

Garcia’s endorsement from Planned Parenthood should come as no surprise to anyone, let alone the CCHD, considering the fact that in 2011, the Reform CCHD Now Coalition reported that Garcia had served two terms as the chair of the Mora County Democratic Party.



As Chair for the Democratic Party of Mora County, Garcia would have been bound to supporting the Democratic Party platform of New Mexico, which included support for homosexuality, same-sex “marriage,” “reproductive rights” and even a “right to die.”



According to Guidestar, Garcia’s income as the Executive Director of the New Mexico Acequia Association was $65,129 in 2014, $63,663 in 2015, and $68,694 in 2016. Considering the fact that the Catholic Campaign for Human Development has supplied $305,000 to this organization over the last 12 years, it is abundantly clear that the CCHD has been supplying Catholic funds to a known and active agent of the Democratic Party and a “Champion of Planned Parenthood.” With this kind of funding continuing to come from CCHD, can there be any wonder that it delays as long as it can before publishing its list of awarded grants?

Contact the CCHD and demand to know why an organization headed by a Champion for Planned Parenthood is continuing to receive Catholic money:

NATIONAL OFFICE STAFF

Bp. David Talley, Chairman of the CCHD Subcommittee – dtalley@diocesealex.org

Ralph McCloud, CCHD Director 202-541-3367 rmccloud@usccb.org

Lydia Jiles, Grants Administrator 202-541-3210 ljiles@usccb.org

Juan Aranda, Grants Specialist for Area D 202-541-3370 jaranda@usccb.org

Main Number . . . . . . . . . . 202-541-3210

Fax Number . . . . . . . . . . 202-541-3329

Main Email . . . . . . . . . . cchdgrants@usccb.org